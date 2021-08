Pennsylvania registered its most new COVID-19 cases since April on Thursday when the state Department of Health announced 3,451 new cases. For the second day in a row, all 67 counties had at least one case. Thursday's total is the first time since May 4 there were more than 3,000 new cases and its the highest one-day total since the Department of Health announced 4,607 on April 30. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases jumped to 2,263, its highest since mid-May.