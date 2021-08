News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC) 162.5% HIGHER; announced today that the Company's stockholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. at a special meeting of stockholders held on August 24, 2021. Approximately 93.2% of the votes cast at the meeting on the Business Combination proposal, representing approximately 71.7% of LWAC's outstanding shares, voted to approve the Business Combination.