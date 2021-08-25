Ozona Daily Weather Forecast
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
