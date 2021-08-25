4-Day Weather Forecast For Lyman

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy Smoke High 82 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 45 °F 7 to 18 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



