4-Day Weather Forecast For Lyman
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- 7 to 18 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
