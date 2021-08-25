4-Day Weather Forecast For Lutcher
LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
