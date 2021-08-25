Cancel
Lutcher, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lutcher

Lutcher Digest
 4 days ago

LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bcL6jRh00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

