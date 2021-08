Dua Lipa is all about bringing the trends of the late ‘90s and early 2000s back, and her latest ensemble has us levitating with inspiration. The star, who is currently on vacation in Albania, showed off her outfit in an Instagram gallery, pairing a set of bright purple square-toed mules featuring a super high chunky heel alongside a black midi skirt with a high slit and a mesh long-sleeved crop top with ties that criss-crossed throughout her midriff. Dua accessorized her ensemble with a handful of rings, earrings, and a thick gold chain ankle bracelet, and kept her beauty look simple, pulling her hair half back and wearing minimal makeup. The look was definitely something we could imagine on the “popular girl” or “cool outsider bad girl” during a party scene in a ‘90s teen movie.