4-Day Weather Forecast For Bottineau
BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 28
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
