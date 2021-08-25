4-Day Weather Forecast For Onawa
ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
