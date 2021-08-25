Scattered showers, wet outlook, seasonal temps

The Weather will be near perfect to end out August in my opinion. To start off our work week on Monday 8-30-21, plenty of sunshine, light winds, and seasonable temperatures near 80 degrees! Same for Tuesday just a little breezier with SE between 10-20 mph. Nice again for Wednesday, upper 70's and partly cloudy but windy with 10-20 mph winds gusting up to 30 mph from the SE. Heading into the evening of Wednesday and overnight will see more rain entering the area, scattered showers and thundershowers will push into Thursday. This is going to bring additional much-needed rain! It's playing out exactly how we have needed it as well... a little here and a little there... we've gotten about 2 inches over the last 7-10 days and it looks like will receive another .5 - 1.0 inch going through Thursday! (Attached above is the latest National blend of models estimated precip.)