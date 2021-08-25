Scattered showers, wet outlook, seasonal temps
With a heat dome to our south (90s with heat index readings 105) into central plains, storm systems typically fire on the northern edge of the heat ridge which generally runs through north and south dakota into Minnesota. Periods of showers and storms appear likely from Thursday through Saturday. None of the days look to be total washouts with the heaviest rainfall located just to our south. I;ve attached rainfall maps through the weekend from 3 of our models. Looks like anywhere from .40" to 1.5" That all depends on where exactly any T'storms develop. Either way, not a LOT of rainfall but every little bit will help. It looks like the "wetter than normal" pattern will continue through months end.www.am1100theflag.com
