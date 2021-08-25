4-Day Weather Forecast For Granby

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



