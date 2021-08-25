Cancel
Granby, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Granby

Posted by 
Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 4 days ago

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bcL6IoC00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Granby News Flash

Granby News Flash

Granby, CO
