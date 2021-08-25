Valentine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



