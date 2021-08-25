Alternative SME Lender White Oak Moves HQ to Chester, Plans New Hires
an alternative business lender, has moved its headquarters to Chester city centre to accommodate its continued growth both in the region and across the UK. The company says the new space will provide the room for its expanding operation with plans to add over 40 new employees in the coming month. In a time of work from home (WFH), White Oak says they are committed to office-based work as their permanent model.www.crowdfundinsider.com
