Daily Weather Forecast For Canisteo
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0