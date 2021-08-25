Conrad Daily Weather Forecast

CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.