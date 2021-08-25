Weather Forecast For Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
