Rugby, ND

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Rugby

Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 4 days ago

(RUGBY, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rugby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rugby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bcL5vto00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rugby Journal

Rugby Journal

Rugby, ND
