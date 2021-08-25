Rainy forecast for Meeker? Jump on it!

(MEEKER, CO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Meeker, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Meeker:

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.