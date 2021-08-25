Weather Forecast For Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0