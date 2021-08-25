Onalaska Daily Weather Forecast
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
