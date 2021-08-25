Cancel
Candor, NC

Wednesday rain in Candor: Ideas to make the most of it

Candor Post
Candor Post
 4 days ago

(CANDOR, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Candor Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Candor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bcL5e8h00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

