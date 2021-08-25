Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Previewing Roma Women's Forwards: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios

By @BrenCdT
chiesaditotti.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite leading lowly Empoli last season, Roma's new manager Alessandro Spugna proved to be a miracle worker, Lacking the top-shelf talent of clubs like Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina, and Roma, Spugna not only orchestrated one of Serie A Femminile's most exciting attacks, he guided Empoli to a surprising sixth-place finish. Led by young Benedetta Glionna's 10 strikes, the Azzurre bagged 47 goals last term, good enough for a three-way tie with Milan and Sassuolo for the league’s second-most prolific offense.

www.chiesaditotti.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisa Bartoli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worst Case Scenario#Ac Milan#Roma Women#Juventus#Ac Milan#Serie A Femminile#Sassuolo#The Tre Fontane#Women S Football#Primavera#Spanish#Italian#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportschiesaditotti.com

Ranking Roma Women’s Youth, #7: Eleonora Pacioni

One of the best shows of solidarity from Roma this summer was the decision to give a half-time lap of honor around the Olimpico during yesterday's friendly against Raja Casablanca to the club’s championship-winning teams of last season. It was a fitting way to make sure the Roma men’s U-17 team and Roma women’s Primavera team could get some public attention to reinforce the positive memories they’ve helped build at the club.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Ranking Roma Women's Youth, #5: Giada Greggi

If our 2019 article in which we proclaimed her the future of Roma didn't clue you in, we're big fans of Giada Greggi around here. The now 21-year-old Roman has been part of the Giallorosse since day one and has been a largely indispensable part of the equation since making her Roma debut in 2018. Blessed with poise, touch, and tactical intelligence that belies her age, Greggi has already proven capable of weathering the storms brought on by injury, not to mention the steep learning curve required of any young midfielder.
Premier LeaguePosted by
IBTimes

Chelsea's $47M Star Forward Leaves Stamford Bridge To Join Jose Mourinho At Roma

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has left the Premier League side to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in the 2021 summer market. Roma have paid $47 million for Abraham, who won the Champions League with Chelsea last season, according to the Italian club's official website. "The overall transfer agreement also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club. Chelsea will also retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker," said Roma in a press release.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Ranking Roma Women’s Youth, #3: Benedetta Glionna

Thanks to her pace and penchant for dramatic goals, Agnese Bonfantini quickly became a CdT favorite over the past three years. We even went so far as to call her the Italian Alex Morgan, and while she may yet reach those lofty heights, it won't happen in a Roma shirt. Under normal circumstances, we would have been fit to be tied at the news Bonfantini was leaving Roma—and for Juventus, no less—but the blow was cushioned by one simple fact: Roma received an arguably more talented player in return, 22-year-old forward Benedetta Glionna.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Ranking Roma Women's Youth, #2: Angelica Soffia

When Roma first branched out into women's football in 2018, the squad had an interesting mix of veterans like Elisa Bartoli, Vanessa Bernauer, and Rosalia Pipitone and up and comers like Annamaria Serturini, Agnese Bonfantini, and Camila Labate. Fine players one and all, but you couldn't help but notice the kid with the curly mane racing up and down the right flank, firing in crosses one minute and getting stuck in a tackle the next.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Anguissa, Zakaria, & Berge Among Defensive Midfield Options for Roma

In his pre-match press conference ahead of yesterday's victory over Fiorentina, it didn't take long for the conversation to steer towards the transfer market. After their purchases of Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham, a duo that could cost the Giallorossi €65 million when all is said and done, Roma stands as the fifth-busiest club on the European transfer market, in terms of money spent.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Sinners & Saints: Roma 3, Fiorentina 1

Both Roma and Fiorentina did well to serve up a four-goal bonanza at the Olimpico, as yesterday evening’s match could have just as easily sunk into a stalemate of new faces, good intentions, and failure to launch. Luckily for us watching, that wasn’t the case; and even better for us Roma fans was the home victory.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #55: Mourinho’s Roma Off to Winning Start

Romanisiti couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the league campaign, as the Giallorossi ran out to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Viola on Sunday. Mourinho’s men were led by new signing Tammy Abraham who showed just how influential he could be without even scoring a goal himself. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jordan Veretout showed that their goalscoring shoes still have some magic in them.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Ranking Roma Women's Youth, #1: Annamaria Serturini

While the women of Roma haven't endured quite the same level of top-to-bottom turnover as the men have over the past few years, each new season still brings with it new players, new problems, and new solutions. However, the one constant through it all has been Annamaria Serturini. With 75 appearances and 30 goals scored, no other Roma player has played more or scored more than Serturini since the club's inception in 2018.
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Roma vs. Trabzonspor: Lineups & Game Thread

While football fans grow accustomed to UEFA's newest international competition, the Europa Conference League, Roma fans will likely reserve a special place in their hearts for the ECL, for no other reason than it gave us our first official glimpse of José Mourinho's Giallorossi. After a pretty successful pre-season campaign, Mourinho officially took the Roma reins last week in Turkey for the first-ever ECL match between Roma and Trabzonspor.
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Roma Look To Quickly Dispatch Trabzonspor in Second Leg of ECL Play-In

The Giallorossi have a 100% record through two matches with José Mourinho, and although most wouldn’t place much importance in the UEFA Conference League, it’s still one more chance for Roma to go deep in a competition this season. Considering the sheer amount of forward depth Mourinho is playing with after the signings of Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham, don’t be surprised if The Special One uses this third competition as a chance for players deeper in Roma’s bench to shine.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: Roma vs Trabzonspor

The Giallorossi are off to a winning start under José Mourinho’s guidance, having picked up two vital victories in just about 72 hours. Despite the quick turnaround we saw just one change in Roma’s starting XI on Sunday with Tammy Abraham replacing Eldor Shomurodov at the striker position. The Giallorossi will continue to be the busiest team on the peninsula this week, as they must play the second leg against Trabzonspor on Thursday and Salernitana on Sunday.
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: Salernitana vs Roma

There’s been a common theme to Jose Mourinho’s first three official team sheets with AS Roma: consistency. Through the two legged affair with Trazbonspor and the Serie A opener against Fiorentina, Mourinho has used just 12 players in his starting XI with Tammy Abraham replacing Eldor Shomurodov at striker after the first match.
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Highlights of Roma's 4-0 Win Over Salernitana

People typically travel to the Amalfi coast for its serene beaches, classic European architecture, gourmet food, and, of course, all the limoncello you can drink. This sun-drenched region of Italy is best saved for luxurious holidays not work outings, like the one José Mourinho and Roma endured this afternoon in the nearby town of Salerno, home to the newly-promoted Granata of Salernitana.
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Roma Overcomes Slow First Half to Rout Salernitana 4-0

What a game to make my Chiesa Di Totti comeback! After three years in exile, I am happy to be back and writing about my first love, Roma. The Giallorossi make it two wins out of two in Serie A and four wins out of four in all competitions under Mourinho, turning on the style after a pedestrian first half.
UEFAFOX Sports

Giroud scores 2 as Milan routs Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud scored his first two league goals for AC Milan as the Rossoneri beat Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A on Sunday. All the goals came in the first half with Giroud scoring Milan’s last two after early strikes from Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leão. Alessandro Deiola briefly made it 1-1 for Cagliari.
UEFApunditarena.com

Champions League draw: Best and worst scenarios for the four English clubs

The Champions League draw takes place on Thursday. The draw for the 2020/21 Champions League group stage takes place on Thursday and four Premier League clubs will be eagerly awaiting the outcome. For the second consecutive season, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are the four English teams involved...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Soccer live streams: How to watch weekend's best matches on TV, including Messi's PSG debut, Liverpool-Chelsea

The European club soccer season is in full swing with all of the major leagues now underway. Action is already heating up in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga, while plenty of eyes are on France where Lionel Messi and PSG hope to run away with every trophy this season. As we head into the final weekend of club soccer before the September international break, let's rank the five matches you keep an eye. Also, we've tossed some notables around the globe to watch over the next few days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy