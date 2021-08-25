Previewing Roma Women's Forwards: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios
Despite leading lowly Empoli last season, Roma's new manager Alessandro Spugna proved to be a miracle worker, Lacking the top-shelf talent of clubs like Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina, and Roma, Spugna not only orchestrated one of Serie A Femminile's most exciting attacks, he guided Empoli to a surprising sixth-place finish. Led by young Benedetta Glionna's 10 strikes, the Azzurre bagged 47 goals last term, good enough for a three-way tie with Milan and Sassuolo for the league’s second-most prolific offense.www.chiesaditotti.com
Comments / 0