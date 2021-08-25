Previewing Roma Women's Forwards: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios

If our 2019 article in which we proclaimed her the future of Roma didn't clue you in, we're big fans of Giada Greggi around here. The now 21-year-old Roman has been part of the Giallorosse since day one and has been a largely indispensable part of the equation since making her Roma debut in 2018. Blessed with poise, touch, and tactical intelligence that belies her age, Greggi has already proven capable of weathering the storms brought on by injury, not to mention the steep learning curve required of any young midfielder.