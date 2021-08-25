Weather Forecast For Dannemora

DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.