Weather Forecast For Dannemora
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0