Columbus Weather Forecast

COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



