Columbus Weather Forecast
COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
