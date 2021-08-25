Weather Forecast For Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, August 26
Smoke during the day; while smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
