Weather Forecast For Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Smoke High 85 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, August 26 Smoke during the day; while smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 32 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



