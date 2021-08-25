Concrete Daily Weather Forecast
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Light Rain Likely
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
