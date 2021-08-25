Concrete Daily Weather Forecast

CONCRETE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Light Rain Likely High 65 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.