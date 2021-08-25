Colfax Daily Weather Forecast
COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
