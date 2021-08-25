4-Day Weather Forecast For Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 26 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.