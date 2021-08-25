4-Day Weather Forecast For Soda Springs
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
