4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester

MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.