4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
