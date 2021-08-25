4-Day Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
