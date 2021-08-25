Boardman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
