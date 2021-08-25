Cancel
Maricopa, CA

Weather Forecast For Maricopa

Maricopa Digest
Maricopa Digest
MARICOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bcL58Ao00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

