4-Day Weather Forecast For Burney

BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze High 81 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 26 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



