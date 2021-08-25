Eureka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
