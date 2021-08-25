Afton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
