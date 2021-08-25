A cloudy Wednesday in Lawtey today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LAWTEY, FL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lawtey Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawtey:

Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



