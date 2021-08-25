Glasgow is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(GLASGOW, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glasgow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glasgow:

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.