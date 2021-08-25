Weather Forecast For West. Wendover

WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Haze High 89 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, August 27 Haze High 88 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Haze during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



