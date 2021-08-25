Weather Forecast For West. Wendover
WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
