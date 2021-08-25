Weather Forecast For Yuma
YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
