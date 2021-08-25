Cancel
Fort Kent, ME

Fort Kent Weather Forecast

Fort Kent Dispatch
 4 days ago

FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bcL4grw00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Kent Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

