Fort Kent Weather Forecast

FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



