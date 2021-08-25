Fort Kent Weather Forecast
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
