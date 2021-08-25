4-Day Weather Forecast For Spicer
SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
