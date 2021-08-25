4-Day Weather Forecast For Spicer

SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.