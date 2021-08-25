4-Day Weather Forecast For Oroville
OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
