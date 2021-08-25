4-Day Weather Forecast For Oroville

OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.