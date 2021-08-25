Daily Weather Forecast For Milbank
MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
