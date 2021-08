“The era of big government is over,” President Bill Clinton declared in his 1996 State of the Union address. There was no question about that at the time. Clinton was banking on triangulation — co-opting the GOP’s policy ideas to win over its voters — to win re-election that fall. After years of hearing about Reagan Republicans’ grip on the suburbs and the GOP takeover of the House in 1994, Democrats had decided “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” The result was two parties both in favor of shrinking the federal government and leaning into a more laissez-faire neoliberalism.