Phillips, WI

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Phillips

Posted by 
Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 4 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phillips:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bcL4RZv00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Phillips News Alert

Phillips News Alert

Phillips, WI
