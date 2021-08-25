Eagar Daily Weather Forecast
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
