Weather Forecast For Stevenson
STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
