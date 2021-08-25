Weather Forecast For Sutton
SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
