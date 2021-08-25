Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
