The Best 50mm Prime Lenses You Can Buy Right Now

ephotozine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50mm prime lens is a piece of kit your camera bag shouldn't be without. Why? 50mm prime lenses, offer excellent performance in low light, they're great for capturing portraits and offer a view that's similar to that of the human eye. Also on the 'plus point' list is the 50mm's ability to produce an extremely shallow depth of field which ensures all focus falls on your subject and you can also disguise unflattering backgrounds. Combine these points with the fact that they're, generally, reasonably priced, and you have a lens you can't ignore.

