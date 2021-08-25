Sisseton Weather Forecast
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
